Prince Harry's rare family member appears in 'With Love, Meghan' S2 teaser

The Duchess of Sussex's 'With Love, Meghan' season two to feature star-studded guest lineup


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s never-seen-before family member has made an appearance in With Love, Meghan season 2 trailer.

The Duchess of Sussex released the trailer of the most-awaited Netflix show on Tuesday, August 12.

While the Duke of Sussex and her two kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet were not featured in the trailer, another loved one made a cameo, their family pet dog Momma Mia.

Harry and Meghan adopted the senior beagle in 2022 as one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility. They also have a black Labrador named Pula.

"I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways to show people you care,” the Suits alum said in the trailer.

The upcoming season will also star Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, renowned chefs José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi and Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia.

Her former makeup artist Martin, who glammed her for royal wedding in 2018, will also make a repeat appearance.

This trailer was released following Netflix’s announcement of their renewed partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company, Archewell Productions.

Notably, With Love, Meghan season 2 is set to release on August 26.

