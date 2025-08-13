Kate Middleton takes stern decision for Meghan despite Harry’s 'peace' efforts

Kate Middleton is reportedly not prepared to reconcile with Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle yet, despite peace talks from both families.
The Princess of Wales is believed to be still reeling from the pain she felt because of the Duchess of Sussex, who accused Kate of making the Suits actress cry on the day of her wedding to the Duke.
As per the sources, there's still bad blood between Catherine and Meghan and has only worsen since the couple moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.
An insider recently told Closer magazine that "Each revelation – from Oprah to the Netflix documentary – left Kate’s heart sinking."
They continued, "Meghan creates another level of pain for Kate, and that’s something she feels can never be mended. For her, it’s done and dusted."
"She’ll only be in the same room as Meghan if she really has to. Kate is still nursing wounds from the past. She’s not ready for a public reconciliation."
This update from inside source is being considered as an upsetting news for the Sussex as it comes at the same time when Harry is hoping for a reconciliation with the family before the Invictus Games 2027, set to take place in Birmingham UK.