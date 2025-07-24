Met Gala hits & misses: 5 best and worst celebrity looks until now

On first Monday of May every year, celebrities descend to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, Met Gala.
World's biggest names not only just grace the event, they also bring glamour and fashion to the grand staircase in most stylish and unique ways.
With different theme every year, the red carpet has witnessed everything from jaw-dropping masterpieces to hilarious and weird fashion looks.
While some celebrities have served unforgettable style moments over the years, others have failed impress the audience.
Here’s a list of 5 celebrities who totally nailed their Met Gala looks
Billie Eilish (2021)
Billie Eilish made her Met Gala debut in 2021 with In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme, wearing a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.
Blake Lively (2018)
Interpreting 2018’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, Blake Lively slipped into a dramatic Atelier Versace dress, featuring regal embroidery, a bejeweled bodice and a full skirt.
Taylor Swift (2014)
Taylor Swift transformed into a real-life princess in powder pink Oscar de la Renta gown for 2014’s Charles James: Beyond Fashion theme.
The Love story singer elevated her look with a vibrant red lip and glamourous style bob haircut.
Princess Diana (1996)
Princess Diana made her only Met Gala appearance in 1996, shortly after her divorce with now-King Charles.
Embracing the theme Christian Dior, the late royal slayed in a slinky navy slip dress with black lace detailing, a piece from her friend John Galliano’s debut couture collection as Dior’s Creative Director.
Rihanna (2015)
In 2015, Rihanna ruled the Met Gala in an imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape gown for the theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.
Her dramatic gown was designed by Guo Pei, who spent two years crafting the masterpiece.
Here’s a list of 5 celebrities who totally failed their Met Gala looks
Selena Gomez (2016)
Selena Gomez’s 2026’s Met Gala look was one of her worst till date.
The Who Says singer opted for a black-and-white ensemble, consisted of a polka-dot midi dress, a leather bralette worn on top, and lace-up patent-leather boots.
Her dress was nowhere close to the theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology and looked more like a street style outfit.
Madonna (2016)
Besides Selena Gomez, Madonna also raised lots of eyebrows in 2016 with her butt-and-breast-baring Givenchy look by Riccardo Tisci.
Doja Cat (2016)
For her debut at Met Gala in 2023, Doja Cat dressed up as a literal cat leaving onlookers stunned.
Her look featured cat-like claws, interpreting the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.
Ariana Grande (2018)
Ariana Grande made her Met Gala debut 2018, wearing a Vera Wang gown, featuring an allover print of the Sistine Chapela which she paired with tulle veil over her ponytail.
While the look resonated with theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, it didn’t receive much appreciation.
Katy Perry (2019)
In 2019, Katy Perry literally lit up the Met Gala red carpet, arriving as a life-sized chandelier to embody the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.
Her candelabra-inspired dress by Jeremy Scott for Moschino was accompanied by three layers of light-up candles, with the final one resting on her head.