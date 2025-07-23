Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor arrive in Barcelona with King for special event

Princess Leonor and her sister Infanta Sofía are in Barcelona alongside their parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a prestigious event.
The family of four touched down in the Catalan capital ahead of the official ceremony of awarding the Princess of Girona Awards 2025.
Taking to their Instagram account on Wednesday, July 23, the Zarzuela Palace shared glimpses into the Spanish Royal family’s trip.
“Upon their arrival in the county city, the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and Girona and the Infanta Sofia have attended a lunch with the patrons of the Princess of Girona Foundation and the winners of this edition,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They further added, “The King has then presided over the XXXV meeting of the Foundation's patronage.”
In the images, the King, Queen and their two daughters could be seen meeting with the patrons of the Princess of Girona Foundation and this year’s winners.
For the occasion, Queen Letizia wore a grey double-breasted power suit while the monarch donned a stiped coat over teal button-down shirt.
The royal sisters opted for coordinated outfits, with Princess Leonor wearing a long, elegant dress with a button-front bodice and flowing skirt in a light-color.
Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía donned a chic monochromatic look featuring a light-colored blazer, top, and trousers in a matching soft hue.