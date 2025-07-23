King Charles, Queen Camilla bloom with grace at Sandringham Flower Show


King Charles and Queen Camilla beamed with delight as they graced the Sandringham Flower Show on their Norfolk estate.

On Wednesday, July 23, the royal couple make an elegant arrival in a carriage at Sandringham Park set against the picturesque backdrop of Sandringham House and the historic Church of St Mary Magdalene.

Sitting in the special doorless carriage once owned by Queen Victoria, the King and Queen waved to the public who had lined their route.

During the royal engagement, the 76-year-old monarch and his 78-year-old wife met with exhibitors, members of local gardening and horticultural clubs and charity supporters.

The one-day show, now in its 142nd year, attracts around 20,000 visitors and donates the profit from each event to local charities.

For the outing, Queen Camilla donned a smart patterned dress from Fiona Clare with blue and white detailing which she paired with a bag from Rixo and a gold disc pendant necklace.

Meanwhile, the father of Prince William complemented his beloved wife in smart light-colored suit, looking dapper as ever,

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s this outing marks their final large-scale joint public engagement before they begin their summer holidays.

The Sandringham Flower show first held in 1881 by King Edward VII, who was then Prince of Wales and decided to host a flower show for Sandringham’s tenants. 

