Prince George's 12th birthday sparks possible royal protocol change

As Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday, royal insiders reveal he could soon face a significant rule change that may reshape his future path.

The young royal, who celebrated his 12th birthday on July 22, has now obliged to follow the travel rule.

As per the unwritten rule the two heirs shouldn't travel on the same flight

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie spoke to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast in 2023 that when Prince William turned 12, he started travelling in a different aircraft to his father, then Prince Charles, and his family.

Speaking about flying with Charles, Diana and Princes William and Harry, Graham recalled, "The ones I did [holiday flights] mainly were the ones when the Wales' went to the Mediterranean.”

The pilot added, "Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales."

He continued, "So, what we did in the end, when William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 or the Andover out with the other three on."

Graham clarified the reasoning for the change during William’s 12th year, stating, "Up until then, they probably thought it would be too much for him travelling on his own. But nevertheless, that's what they did."

Disclosing William and Kate’s decision to follow the rule, the pilot said, "I know the King is trying to cut down cost and is aware of travel, but I think the safety side is still paramount."

To note, William and George have flown together multiple times, including trips to Australia in 2014, Canada in 2016, and Germany and Poland in 2017.

