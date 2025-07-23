'All of Us Are Dead season 2' returns with exciting new details on Netflix

Netflix amps up anticipation for the new season of hit Korean TV series, All of Us Are Dead!

On Wednesday, July 23, the worldwide subscription-based streaming service announced the new instalment of the popular K-drama with a special video on YouTube.

Netflix dropped the video after three years of the first season’s release, showcasing the new cast returning and new material during a table read.

For the second season, Squid Games actors, including Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i, will be joining the show in exciting new roles. 

The previous actors include Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon.

For the unversed, All of Us Are Dead originally premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022, not long after the successful K-drama Squid Game hit the platform.

Alongside the cast, the production of the super hit series also unveiled the synopsis for the new season that read, "After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost."

"But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on," the plot added.

However, Netflix has not shared the potential release date for All of Us Are Dead Season 2

