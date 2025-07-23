Ozzy Osbourne's exciting funeral plans laid bare after his death at 76

Following the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne at the age of 76, his deeply personal funeral plans have been revealed.

The Paranoid singer disclosed his funeral plans before his death on Tuesday.

In 2011, while conversing with The Times, Osbourne hoped the occasion would be marked with heartfelt thanks, not tears.

The Mama I’m Coming Home singer said, “'There'll be no harping on the bad times.”

He went on to say, “It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky.”

Osbourne mentioned, “That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’”

He made it clear he wanted a joyful celebration, not a gloomy affair, and was happy for any music that lifted his family’s spirits.

“I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy,” he quipped.

In 2016, he told NME that he wanted a Beatles number being played on his funeral rather than any of his own music on the day.

“I really need a few more years to think this over, but probably something from 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band or Revolver,” he stated.

To note, Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday just weeks after had his final performance with Black Sabbath.

