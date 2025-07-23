Chad Michael Murray brings wife Sarah and kids to ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere


Chad Michael Murray’s Freakier Friday premiere became a family affair as he brought his two beloved kids and wife, Sarah Roemer to the event.

On Tuesday, July 22, the One Tree Hill actor kids made an adorable red-carpet debut at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, supporting their father’s upcoming project.

For their first major appearance, Chad's son and daughter, whose names have not been publicly revealed, coordinated in pastel outfits to match their parents.

Chad looked dapper in a pink jacket and black trousers from Dsquared2's spring-summer 2025 line, while his 9-year-old son rocked a baby blue suit and sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Disturbia actress slayed in a stunning mint green gown with a halter neckline, with their 8-year-old daughter wearing a green tulle dress featuring flower embroidery.

The family of four looked happier than ever as they posed on the red carpet with wide smiles on their face.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer’s third child, a baby girl, whom they welcomed in 2023, was notably absently from the event.

The Gilmore Girls star is returning for the most anticipated sequel of 2003’s Freaky Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, which is set to hits theaters on August 8.

Curtis and Lohan will be reprising their iconic roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively.

