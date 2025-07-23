Jennifer Lopez faces backlash after daring on-stage act in Spain 

Jennifer Lopez slammed over her bold performance choices on stage.
A few days after the daring performance, a political commentator, Megyn Kelly, turned to her X account to express her frustration over Lopez’s live performance.
In her post, the 54-year-old American journalist re-shared the video clip and wrote, "So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices!"
The Marry Me starlet, who kicked off her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour earlier this month, delivered a bold act on her iconic song, I’m Into You, during Cook Music Festival in Spain last week.
Lopez’s performance featured a dance break with several shirtless male dancers mimicking some explicit positions, which Kelly firmly disapproved.
According to media reports, the 55-year-old singer also celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and had a wardrobe of multiple glittering looks for her performance at the festival.
The singer-turned-actress was in hot water not only for her performance but also for showcasing her private body parts during the event.
However, Ben Affleck’s former wife was not the first celebrity criticised by the popular attorney, as she has previously given her unfiltered takes about many Hollywood A-listers, including Sydney Sweeney, Lauren Sánchez, and others.
As of now, Jennifer Lopez has not publicly addressed Megyn Kelly’s harsh remarks.