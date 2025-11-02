Royal

Andrew’s Palace tour for firm in £1.4m deal with Sarah Ferguson exposed

The disgraced royal is said to have organised a private Buckingham Palace visit for crypto company executives

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Andrew’s Palace tour for firm in £1.4m deal with Sarah Ferguson exposed

Andrew reportedly arranged a private palace visit for a company that had a £1.4 million business agreement with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

As per BBC, the disgraced royal is said to have organized a private Buckingham Palace visit for crypto company executives who had a £1.4 million agreement with Fergie.

Jay Bloom and his colleague Michael Evers were picked up from their five-star Knightsbridge hotel and driven through the palace gates in Andrew’s car for the June 2019 visit.

Pegasus Group Holdings, which Bloom co-founded, had employed Sarah Ferguson as a "brand ambassador" for a crypto-mining scheme which soon went bankrupt, causing investors to lose millions.

Bloom, an entrepreneur who had previously laid out a failed Mafia-themed museum in Las Vegas, and Evers, a former actor, were met by a greeter and escorted inside the palace.

Evers told the the outlet they met the Queen, though Bloom denied it.

Both men were invited by the then-prince to his Pitch@Palace event at St. James’s Palace and later dined with Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Beatrice.

At the time, Ferguson was promoting Pegasus Group Holdings’ plan to mine Bitcoin using solar power in Arizona.

The project collapsed, producing only 615 of 16,000 planned generators and about £25,000 in cryptocurrency.

In 2021, investors sued over missing funds and were awarded $4.1 million, though Bloom is appealing.

The revelations have fueled questions about how Andrew and his ex-wife fund their lifestyle and whether he used his royal status for personal gain.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed it had begun the process of stripping him of his titles and removing him from his Windsor mansion amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

