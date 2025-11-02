Sarah Ferguson slammed for showing her ‘true colors’ amid Andrew crisis 

Sarah Ferguson is under fire for ditching Andrew Mountbatten Windsor amid his ongoing troubles.
The former Duke of York is currently facing strict scrutiny and crisis over his years of disgracing scandals and controversies, which finally pushed King Charles to strip him of his royal titles and evict him from Royal Lodge.
As Andrew prepares to move from Royal Lodge – where he had lived with his ex-wife for years even after their 1996 divorce – Ferguson has reportedly declined to join him at his new residence and is distancing herself from him.
During a conversation with GB News, journalist and author Suzan Holder lashed out at the former Duchess of York for showing her “true colors” during the time of crisis, accusing her of having taken advantage of Andrew for nearly 30 years since their divorce.
"I think it is quite interesting to look at the Sarah Ferguson kind of line in this, because I do think we're all talking about Andrew, as we rightly should," said Holder, adding, "But actually those revelations that she was begging for money from Epstein way after he was convicted, way after we all knew, had given an apology for her actions."
She criticized, "She has shown her true colours now in a way that I think is absolutely disgraceful,” and noted that Sarah only distance himself now "because she could see the way the wind was blowing.”
"She's had the happiest divorce for the last 30 years and continued to live off of this man that she's not even married to now,” stated the author.
She went on to say that after taking advantage of Andrew for years, when he has now finally been kicked out of Royal Lodge, “this is when she chooses to hightail it out of there.”
"Doesn't that tell you quite a lot about that woman?" she finished.
Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to leave the Royal Lodge in December.