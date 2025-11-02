Royal

Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt

Many world leaders and royals including Queen Mary and Prince Albert II attended the Grand Egyptian Museum opening event

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt
Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt

Queen Mary, Prince Albert II, and many other leaders and royals of the world came together for a grand event in Egypt.

On Saturday, November 1, Egypt held a glitzy ceremony attended by European and Arab royals and presidents to mark the long-awaited full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum after a delay of several years.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is an archaeological and national museum in Giza, Egypt, and is the largest museum in the world for a single civilization.

It is built near the pyramids to showcase Egypt’s ancient history and features over 100,000 artifacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures and a giant statue of Ramses II.

The glittering ceremony was attended by the representatives of around 80 countries.

Among the royals who joined the event were Spain’s King Felipe VI, Jordan’s Queen Rania, Denmark’s Queen Mary, Luxembourg’s former Grand Duke Henri, Monaco’s Prince Albert II, Belgium’s King Philippe, and the crown princes of Oman and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, presidents, who attended the ceremony included Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah.

To mark the historic occasion, the Egyptian government declared a public holiday, issued commemorative gold and silver coins, and printed special postage stamps, according to ABC News.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Felipe joins King Philippe for Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo

King Felipe joins King Philippe for Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo
The Spanish and Belgian Kings, Felipe VI and Philippe, attend the inauguration of Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

Andrew hit with new uncertainty after King Charles strips his titles

Andrew hit with new uncertainty after King Charles strips his titles
The disgraced royal has been warned for new challenges after being stripped of his royal titles

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry uneasy with her awkward move in new clip

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry uneasy with her awkward move in new clip
The Duchess of Sussex screams with joy as Royal Family grapples with chaos over Andrew crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace Halloween spirit with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embrace Halloween spirit with Archie, Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen trick-or-treating in stunning Halloween costumes with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince William, Princess Kate settle into forest lodge with their three kids

Prince William, Princess Kate settle into forest lodge with their three kids
The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Forest Lodge in Windsor with their three children

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on future ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on future ties with Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have retained their titles amid storm of scandals

King Philippe holds unexpected meeting with top religious leader in Cairo

King Philippe holds unexpected meeting with top religious leader in Cairo
The Belgian Royal Family drops King Philippe's state-visit to Cairo on Instagram

New emails reveal Andrew's desire to meet Jeffrey Epstein after he left prison

New emails reveal Andrew's desire to meet Jeffrey Epstein after he left prison
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is once again in hot water due to leaked emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein

King Frederik, Queen Mary take on key roles during Royal Couple's ceremony

King Frederik, Queen Mary take on key roles during Royal Couple's ceremony
The Danish Royal couple shine in noble roles at emotional event

Andrew Windsor's move to Sandringham instead of Frogmore Cottage explained

Andrew Windsor's move to Sandringham instead of Frogmore Cottage explained
King Charles has chosen a private property at Sandringham estate as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's new home

Andrew's eviction from Windsor's Royal lodge 'paused' for key reason

Andrew's eviction from Windsor's Royal lodge 'paused' for key reason
King Charles strips Andrew of his Royal titles amid explosive email scandal

Andrew Windsor fears losing treasured items ahead of Royal Lodge move

Andrew Windsor fears losing treasured items ahead of Royal Lodge move
King Charles's younger brother is set to lose some of his prized possessions after moving out of Royal Lodge