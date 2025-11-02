Queen Mary, Prince Albert unite with key world leaders and royals in Egypt

Queen Mary, Prince Albert II, and many other leaders and royals of the world came together for a grand event in Egypt.
On Saturday, November 1, Egypt held a glitzy ceremony attended by European and Arab royals and presidents to mark the long-awaited full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum after a delay of several years.
The Grand Egyptian Museum is an archaeological and national museum in Giza, Egypt, and is the largest museum in the world for a single civilization.
It is built near the pyramids to showcase Egypt’s ancient history and features over 100,000 artifacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures and a giant statue of Ramses II.
The glittering ceremony was attended by the representatives of around 80 countries.
Among the royals who joined the event were Spain’s King Felipe VI, Jordan’s Queen Rania, Denmark’s Queen Mary, Luxembourg’s former Grand Duke Henri, Monaco’s Prince Albert II, Belgium’s King Philippe, and the crown princes of Oman and Bahrain.
Meanwhile, presidents, who attended the ceremony included Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah.
To mark the historic occasion, the Egyptian government declared a public holiday, issued commemorative gold and silver coins, and printed special postage stamps, according to ABC News.