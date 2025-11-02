Andrew hit with new uncertainty after King Charles strips his titles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, faced mounting uncertainty after being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles.
The disgraced royal has been warned “there’s a lot more to come” after being stripped of his royal titles over ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal expert Andrew Lownie said the 65-year-old is far from “out of the woods,” despite Buckingham Palace’s announcement that he must also vacate Royal Lodge.
He told the Mirror, "We’ve got the Epstein files, even redacted and destroyed, there will be stuff there, we’ve got court cases coming up, we’ve got the likelihood of more victims coming forward, emboldened by what’s happened.”
Lownie mentioned, “So I don’t think Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] are out of the woods at all.”
He also stated that the King’s disgraced brother should have “pressure put on him to help the authorities in the States, particularly the victims' lawyer, because he is a material witness to what went on.”
The expert urged Andrew to cooperate with UK and US authorities, adding the case is far from over. He also called on Sarah Ferguson to clarify her ties to Epstein, noting she has been largely overlooked.
Lownie said Fergie should “offer to help the authorities and the victims’ lawyers".
The author claimed there’s a “strong likelihood” of prosecution if authorities reopen the case properly, adding that the move to strip Andrew of his titles was “long overdue.”
To note on October 30, Andrew is known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after being stripped of all his royal titles and honours by King Charles III.
He no longer holds the title of "Prince" or "Duke of York" and is not permitted to use the style "His Royal Highness" (HRH)