King Felipe joins King Philippe for Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo

The Spanish and Belgian Kings have united for a historic inaugural!

On Saturday, November 1, the Royal Family of Spain shared a major update on Instagram about King Felipe VI’s visit to Cairo, where he attended the inauguration of a historic museum.

At the opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum, also known as Giza Museum, the Spanish monarch joined Belgium’s King Philippe, as they posed together for a photograph.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is an archaeological and national museum in Giza, Egypt, and is the largest museum in the world for a single civilization.

It is built near the pyramids to showcase Egypt’s ancient history and features over 100,000 artifacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures and a giant statue of Ramses II.

“The King attends the inauguration of the Great Egyptian Museum, known as “the fourth pyramid” for its design and proximity to the Giza Necropolis,” shared the palace.

Revealing brief details about the museum, the Royals noted, “The complex covers 85,000 square feet and will house nearly 100,000 pieces, as well as an antiques warehouse and restoration laboratory.”

“It is estimated that it can receive up to 15,000 people a day and, among the most prominent archaeological pieces, there is a statue of Ramses II, 12 meters tall, 3,200 years old, and the Treasure of Tutankhamun, the only tomb of a Pharaoh discovered intact,” they further shared.

For the grand ceremony, both King Felipe and King Philippe wore black suits, with the former complementing his ensemble with a blue tie, while the latter donned a black one.

