Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault and battery by woman

Cardi B has been hit with a lawsuit for alleged assault and battery by woman, at whom she reportedly threw a microphone during a performance.

The incident took place during a party at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023. The accuser, who identities as Jane Doe from Ohio, has sued the WAP singer over the famous incident.

As per a complaint filed in the Eighth Judicial Court in Clark County, Cardi, 32, "appeared onstage under visibly high-temperature conditions and, while holding a microphone, verbally requested that the audience splash water on her."

The lawsuit further stated that the rapper "made repeated gestures and statements encouraging concertgoers to throw water, implicitly authorizing and inviting light splashing from drinks.”

Jane claimed that Cardi "further demonstrated her consent and participation by pouring water from a bottle over her body while onstage," and that she "physically reacted to splashes by slapping her posterior while audience-thrown liquids made contact with her."

According to the court document, the Up singer’s actions were excessive and took place in a public venue, causing more emotional harm.

To note, Cardi B is currently getting sued for assault, battery and negligence. The American musician has not addressed the the lawsuit yet.

