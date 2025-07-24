Sophie Turner reunites with ex Joe Jonas at his Miami home for big celebration

Sophie Turner reunites with ex Joe Jonas at his Miami home for big celebration


Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reunited for a big celebration!

On Wednesday, July 23, Backgrid took to its official Instagram handle to share some exclusive glimpses of the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers star, who were spotted enjoying downtime at his Miami condo.

The ex-flames came together under a roof to celebrate major milestones of their daughters Willa and Delphine, who rang in their 5th and 3rd birthdays this month, on July 22 and 14 respectively.

In the photos, the duo were seen unwinding on the balcony of Joe Jonas’s Miami apartment, with the singer gazing outside while the Barely Lethal actress enjoyed a drink and video-called someone.

“#SophieTurner reunited with #JoeJonas as she was seen on the balcony of Joe's Miami condo.” captioned the outlet.

P.C. Instagram/backgrid
P.C. Instagram/backgrid

Joining Sophie and Joe in their celebrations were his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra and Daniella Jonas, who were also captured relaxing on the balcony.

“Turner appeared relaxed, FaceTiming with a drink in hand, as Joe was also spotted on the balcony with guests including #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra #KevinJonas and Daniella Jonas,” the caption added.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, finalized their divorce in September 2024.

The former spouses share two daughters, Willa Jonas (born on July 22, 2020) and Delphine Jonas (born on July 14, 2022).

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style
The Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the 'Peaches' singer

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital
Rene Kirby had lost his ability to talk for few years after his larynx had been removed as part of throat cancer treatment

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues
'Lover' crooner's figures launched in 13 cities across four continents

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe
Sacha Baron Cohen has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups
'The Tourists' co-star sizzling chemistry is reportedly relaunching the spark

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced the date of the new season of the mystery show

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'
In 'Fade', Jessica Simpson hinted at 'empty promises' her husband made before their relationship ended

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session

Madonna sparks buzz as she hints at new music from recording session
'Frozen' singer dropped the glimpses of her time recording in the studio in London