Sophie Turner reunites with ex Joe Jonas at his Miami home for big celebration

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reunited for a big celebration!
On Wednesday, July 23, Backgrid took to its official Instagram handle to share some exclusive glimpses of the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers star, who were spotted enjoying downtime at his Miami condo.
The ex-flames came together under a roof to celebrate major milestones of their daughters Willa and Delphine, who rang in their 5th and 3rd birthdays this month, on July 22 and 14 respectively.
In the photos, the duo were seen unwinding on the balcony of Joe Jonas’s Miami apartment, with the singer gazing outside while the Barely Lethal actress enjoyed a drink and video-called someone.
“#SophieTurner reunited with #JoeJonas as she was seen on the balcony of Joe's Miami condo.” captioned the outlet.
Joining Sophie and Joe in their celebrations were his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra and Daniella Jonas, who were also captured relaxing on the balcony.
“Turner appeared relaxed, FaceTiming with a drink in hand, as Joe was also spotted on the balcony with guests including #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra #KevinJonas and Daniella Jonas,” the caption added.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, finalized their divorce in September 2024.
The former spouses share two daughters, Willa Jonas (born on July 22, 2020) and Delphine Jonas (born on July 14, 2022).