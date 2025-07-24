Miley Cyrus’ ‘Billions Club Live’ concert film leaves fans in awe

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Billions Club Live’ concert film leaves fans in awe
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Billions Club Live’ concert film leaves fans in awe

Miley Cyrus has set the internet ablaze with her latest concert film.

On Wednesday, July 23, the Grammy winner released an exclusive 30-minute Billions Club Live With Miley Cyrus concert film on Spotify. The movie was filmed at Maxim’s de Paris last month for her diehearted fans.

The Disney alum started the show with her eight-week Billboard Hot 100-topper Flowers. She later on sang a handful of the biggest hits from her nearly two-decade career including The Climb and We Can’t Stop.

She said, “Tonight we’re celebrating the Billions Club. That’s something I’m very proud to be a part of. Without each of you, the billion doesn’t even exist.”

Miley further extended her gratitude to fans, “That’s how important and crucial you are to the success in my life, the confidence and the goals that I’ve achieved because of you and your support.”

The pop icon rocked a dazzling blue crystal gown with her hair styled in lose curls.

Following the release of Miley's concert film, her fans swarmed social media to express their love.

A fan wrote on X, “Miley is the most talented Popstar and Most Beautiful Woman from all over the world. I love you i love Song.”

Another praised the singer, “I love you Miley Cyruss,️ your no1 fan and secret admirer ken Coleman from Ipswich Queensland Australia sweetheart you have and always will have a special place in my heart️ babe.”

On the work front, she recently released new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman
Cardi B faced legal repercussion after throwing microphone at a fan during concert two years ago

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script
Jenna Ortega opens up about shooting scenes that give her ‘nightmares’ and keep her ‘up at night’

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to have star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine
The 'Friends' alum died in October 2023 with high concentration of ketamine in his blood

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style
The Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the 'Peaches' singer

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital
Rene Kirby had lost his ability to talk for few years after his larynx had been removed as part of throat cancer treatment

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues
'Lover' crooner's figures launched in 13 cities across four continents

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe
Sacha Baron Cohen has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe