Miley Cyrus’ ‘Billions Club Live’ concert film leaves fans in awe

Miley Cyrus has set the internet ablaze with her latest concert film.
On Wednesday, July 23, the Grammy winner released an exclusive 30-minute Billions Club Live With Miley Cyrus concert film on Spotify. The movie was filmed at Maxim’s de Paris last month for her diehearted fans.
The Disney alum started the show with her eight-week Billboard Hot 100-topper Flowers. She later on sang a handful of the biggest hits from her nearly two-decade career including The Climb and We Can’t Stop.
She said, “Tonight we’re celebrating the Billions Club. That’s something I’m very proud to be a part of. Without each of you, the billion doesn’t even exist.”
Miley further extended her gratitude to fans, “That’s how important and crucial you are to the success in my life, the confidence and the goals that I’ve achieved because of you and your support.”
The pop icon rocked a dazzling blue crystal gown with her hair styled in lose curls.
Following the release of Miley's concert film, her fans swarmed social media to express their love.
A fan wrote on X, “Miley is the most talented Popstar and Most Beautiful Woman from all over the world. I love you i love Song.”
Another praised the singer, “I love you Miley Cyruss,️ your no1 fan and secret admirer ken Coleman from Ipswich Queensland Australia sweetheart you have and always will have a special place in my heart️ babe.”
On the work front, she recently released new album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025.