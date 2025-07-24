Drake honors music legend Ozzy Osbourne at Birmingham concert


Drake has paid a touching tribute to the late music legend Ozzy Osbourne during his concert in Birmingham.

Earlier this week, the pop icon performed his $ome $pecial $hows 4 show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, which is Ozzy's hometown.

During the show, he honored the late Black Sabbath member by walking out to their 1970 hit song Iron Man.

Drake said, “I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest. Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne.”

Ozzy Osbourned passed away on Tuesday at age 76. The late musician was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. He has dealt with health issues throughout the last decade.

The joint statement of his family read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Many artists and celebrities have paid tribute to Ozzy including Bill Ward, Geezer Butler, Ghost, Alice Cooper, Elton John, Yungblud, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Jack White and Gojira.

