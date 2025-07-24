Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo get praise by close pal Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams has honored her close pals, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, during Boston concert.
On Wednesday, July 23, the I Love You, I'm Sorry hitmaker shared a heartfelt message to her friends during The Secret Of Us Tour stop in Boston.
During the show, Gracie read an emotional letter from her journal to mark the opening night of the final leg of her tour.
She told the audience, “Between touring and my last few EPs and albums, the amazing festivals and opening for the brilliant Olivia [Rodrigo] and for our forever genius Taylor [Swift], it has been a very wild and lucky four years on the road,”
Gracie further added, “We are in the home stretch now and I just want to pause for a moment to let you know that we could not be happier or more grateful to be here with all of you tonight.”
Following her This Is What It Feels Like tour, the pop icon opened the first half of Olivia’s SOUR world tour in April 2022.
A year later, she embarked on her Good Riddance Tour to support her first studio album with the same name.
Gracie has opened for multiple shows during Taylor’s Eras Tour from early 2023 to November 2024.