Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss the multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought by Blake Lively, arguing that no reasonable jury could find him liable.
Baldoni and Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz ask judges to dismiss Lively’s claim that bad publicity he caused led to $56.2 million in lost wages.
The $56.2 million figure comes from Lively’s various entertainment earnings as an actress, producer, speaker, and spokesperson, according to a July disclosure reviewed by Variety.
In the new filing, it is stated that “no reasonable jury” would find him guilty, as accusations of lost earnings may “not be merely speculative, possible or imaginary' as they 'cannot be calculated with reasonable certainty.”
In December, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress, alleging body shaming and a smear campaign—claims he denies.
Notably, Baldoni’s move came after Lively got relief as she received a legal victory this week when a defamation suit filed against her by a digital strategist linked to Justin Baldoni was dismissed.
Lively had been named in a lawsuit filed in Texas this past February by the public relations firm Street Relations Inc. and its owner, Jed Wallace.