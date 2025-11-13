Entertainment

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

The fictional boy group Saja Boys, which gained popularity via the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is ready to spread its magic in the real world with official music activities.

On Thursday, November 13, the Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP) stated that "all five vocal artists of Saja Boys have recently joined as members."

The newly registered performers include Danny Chung (Baby) and samUIL Lee (Romance), who join existing members Andrew Choi (Jinu), Neckwav (Abby) and Kevin Woo (Mystery). They are the singers behind the boy group featured in KPop Demon Hunters.

Andrew Choi, who finished third on SBS' K-pop Star Season 2, has since built a reputation as a skilled producer, creating hit songs for K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee and NCT.

While the former member of U-KISS, Kevin Woo, has been active in solo projects, musicals and various stage performances. Other members also work across fields, including production, vocal performance and songwriting.

Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, Neckwav, SamUIL Lee
Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, Neckwav, SamUIL Lee

Their FKMP membership is notable because these artists primarily work overseas, yet they voluntarily chose to participate in Korea's related rights system, reflecting global interest in K-pop-based content.

Founded in 1988, FKMP manages the rights of music performers across genres, and its membership has continued to grow, with Wendy of Red Velvet recently joining as the organisation's 50,000th member.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement
Meghan Trainor announces the release date of new album ‘Toy with Me’ and reveals exciting tour plans

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' star scored a legal win amid a defamation suit with Justin Baldoni

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker is set to conclude her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, later this month

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend
List of cozy shows to binge after enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death
Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 amid strained relations with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, sparks fury after debuting new piercings

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended
The Bad Boy Record founder convicted in July of transporting individuals for prostitution

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges
The 'Chammak Challo' hitmaker was detained during his tour of Georgia in September this year