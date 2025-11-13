'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

The fictional boy group Saja Boys, which gained popularity via the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is ready to spread its magic in the real world with official music activities.
On Thursday, November 13, the Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP) stated that "all five vocal artists of Saja Boys have recently joined as members."
The newly registered performers include Danny Chung (Baby) and samUIL Lee (Romance), who join existing members Andrew Choi (Jinu), Neckwav (Abby) and Kevin Woo (Mystery). They are the singers behind the boy group featured in KPop Demon Hunters.
Andrew Choi, who finished third on SBS' K-pop Star Season 2, has since built a reputation as a skilled producer, creating hit songs for K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee and NCT.
While the former member of U-KISS, Kevin Woo, has been active in solo projects, musicals and various stage performances. Other members also work across fields, including production, vocal performance and songwriting.
Their FKMP membership is notable because these artists primarily work overseas, yet they voluntarily chose to participate in Korea's related rights system, reflecting global interest in K-pop-based content.
Founded in 1988, FKMP manages the rights of music performers across genres, and its membership has continued to grow, with Wendy of Red Velvet recently joining as the organisation's 50,000th member.