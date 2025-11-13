Entertainment

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner had a visibly emotional moment during her latest podcast appearance.

Amid the ongoing split rumors with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a delightful appearance in a gorgeous black ensemble on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land’s, Wednesday, November 12, episode.

During the conversation, the half-sisters reminisced their heartfelt past memories and also discussed some heavy topics from their childhood.

While speaking to the 28-year-old socialite, Khloé asked Kylie about her earliest childhood memories with the Kardashians.

“I remember it was my birthday, and we were by the window- this is a very early memory. You were telling me how old I was turning, I was like 4 or something,” recalled Kylie Jenner, adding, “You were like, ‘Hold up your fingers,’ and you were helping me hold my fingers up.”

Interrupting Kylie mid-conversation, Khloé shockingly said, “Kylie, there’s no way you remember that!”

“Are you going to cry?” asked Kylie before breaking down in tears, making Khloé ask, “Wait, are you okay?”

During the conversation, Kylie Jenner grew more emotional as she remembered how Khloé was “like a mom” to her while growing up.

This podcast appearance of Kylie comes amid the swirling rumors that her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet has hit the rock.

However, none of the duo has commented on the buzz yet.

