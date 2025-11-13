Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay and Dua Lipa have teamed up to call out the UK government over a greater cause.
The duo have joined a list of renowned celebrities, including New Order, Iron Maiden, Sam Fender, PJ Harvey, Mark Knopfler, and The Cure's Robert Smith, in signing a letter demanding that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes action to protect fans from ticket touts.
"For too long certain resale platforms have allowed touts to bulk buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices, forcing fans to either pay above the odds or miss out entirely. This erodes trust in the live events sector and undermines the efforts of artists and organisers to make shows accessible and affordable,” the letter read.
The statement continued, "Introducing a price cap will restore faith in the ticketing system, help democratise public access to the arts in line with the Government's agenda and make it easier for fans to spot illegal behaviour, such as ticketing fraud."
Dua, Coldplay and other stars called on new protections to "help fix elements of the extortionate and pernicious secondary ticketing market that serve the interests of touts, whose exploitative practices are preventing genuine fans from accessing the music, theatre, and sports they love.”
Moreover, the singers have been joined by many organisers also signing the statement.
The orginisers list includes watchdog Which?, O2, the Football Supporters Association, FanFair Alliance and others.