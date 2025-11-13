Entertainment

Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Dua Lipa and Coldplay join forces to demand price cap on 'extortionate' ticket resales

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission
Coldplay, Dua Lipa team up for game-changing music mission

Coldplay and Dua Lipa have teamed up to call out the UK government over a greater cause.

The duo have joined a list of renowned celebrities, including New Order, Iron Maiden, Sam Fender, PJ Harvey, Mark Knopfler, and The Cure's Robert Smith, in signing a letter demanding that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes action to protect fans from ticket touts.

"For too long certain resale platforms have allowed touts to bulk buy and then resell tickets at inflated prices, forcing fans to either pay above the odds or miss out entirely. This erodes trust in the live events sector and undermines the efforts of artists and organisers to make shows accessible and affordable,” the letter read.

The statement continued, "Introducing a price cap will restore faith in the ticketing system, help democratise public access to the arts in line with the Government's agenda and make it easier for fans to spot illegal behaviour, such as ticketing fraud."

Dua, Coldplay and other stars called on new protections to "help fix elements of the extortionate and pernicious secondary ticketing market that serve the interests of touts, whose exploitative practices are preventing genuine fans from accessing the music, theatre, and sports they love.”

Moreover, the singers have been joined by many organisers also signing the statement. 

The orginisers list includes watchdog Which?, O2, the Football Supporters Association, FanFair Alliance and others.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic

'KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys step out of screen for real-world music magic
Saja Boys, the boy band that has been topping real-world charts, is set to bring more music as a group

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win

Justin Baldoni files new motion after Blake Lively legal win
The 'Five Feet Apart' star and his studio co-founder have filed a motion after Blake Lively's legal win

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears amid Timothée Chalamet breakup rumors
The Kylie Cosmetics founder recalls emotional moments amid split buzz with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track
The 'Famous' rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement

Meghan Trainor excites with new album release date, thrilling tour announcement
Meghan Trainor announces the release date of new album ‘Toy with Me’ and reveals exciting tour plans

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively gets relief with new legal win amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' star scored a legal win amid a defamation suit with Justin Baldoni

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter pens special message ahead of wrapping Short n’ Sweet tour
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker is set to conclude her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, later this month

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend

Thanksgiving 2025: 5 cosy shows to binge watch on November's last prekend
List of cozy shows to binge after enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik, One Direction back together after Liam Payne's death
Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 amid strained relations with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings

Kim Kardashian faces outrage over North West’s bizarre new piercings
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, sparks fury after debuting new piercings

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with setback behind bars as release date gets extended
The Bad Boy Record founder convicted in July of transporting individuals for prostitution

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges

Akon reportedly held in custody for hours over serious charges
The 'Chammak Challo' hitmaker was detained during his tour of Georgia in September this year