Sabrina Carpenter lights up Halloween concert in Wonder Woman, Barbie looks

It was a short n’ glamorous night at Sabrina Carpenter’s exciting concert!
The Espresso crooner marked her 2025 Halloween delivering a mesmerizing performance on Friday, October 31, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden as part of her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet.
At the Halloween special show, the Taste singer wowed fans with two dazzling looks, captivating the audience in Wonder Woman and Barbie costumes.
The videos shared by Variety on Instagram captured Carpenter electrifying the audience with her performance of Manchild, dazzling in a Wonder Woman ensemble, featuring a bold red corset-style top adorned with a gold eagle emblem and paired with a blue shorts decorated with white stars.
To accessorize the look, the Grammy winner wore a gold belt, matching gold armbands, a tiara with a red star, and silver bracelets.
She also enchanted fans with a stunning Barbie-inspired look, slipping into a vibrant pink ensemble. The outfit, paired with a chic white hat, perfectly matched the playful energy of her lively performance of Barbie Girl.
Fans’ reactions:
Sabrina Carpenter’s stunning looks garnered heartwarming reactions from fans online, with a first gushing, “She’s so freaking cute.”
“i’m literally obsessed with her,” a second expressed.
“She’s honestly so good at her job it’s amazing. Taylor was right to feature her,” one more added.
Meanwhile, a fourth swooned, “She's definitely my Barbie for sure literally such a beautiful women.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s next concert is scheduled on November 1 at Delta Center, Salt Lake City.