Hailey Bieber melts hearts with adorable snaps of Jack on Halloween 2025

  By Sidra Khan
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues Bieber is marking his second Halloween.

In a delightful new update on Friday, October 31, the Rhode founder shared a three-photo gallery of her one-year-old on Instagram, marking this year’s spooky holiday.

“Happy Halloween from JBB,” she captioned, followed by pumpkin and purple heart emoji.

The adorable photos, all taken from behind, showed the Vogue model’s little boy wearing a cute white jacket with a purple hood and matching white pants.

Hailey Bieber’s lovely post melted her fans’ hearts, who flooded the comments gushing over Jack Blues.

“STOP MY HEART CANT TAKE THAT MUCH CUTENESS. dressed up as dada,” wrote one, while another swooned, “Omg this is perfect.”

A third commented, “HAILEY!!!!!! This is the cutest thing ive seen all day!!! Where are the purple supras tho??? hahaha.”

“mini justiiiinnn,” a fourth gushed.

Hailey Bieber:

Hailey Rhode Bieber, born on November 22, 1996, is an American model, socialite, creative director and businesswoman.

She is the founder and chief creative officer of skin care brand Rhode.

Hailey and Justin Bieber:

Hailey and Justin Bieber first made headlines for their brief romance between December 2015 and January 2016.

They rekindled their relationship in June 2018, after the Sorry hitmaker’s high-profile split from his longtime girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Just a month after reconciling, Hailey and Justin got engaged in July 2018, and in November, they confirmed having tied the knot.

They welcomed their first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

