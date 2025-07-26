Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten security after private wedding plans exposed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly ramping up security for their upcoming wedding after details of their plans were leaked.
As per Dailymail.com, a source shared that the Only Murder In The Building starlet has prioritized the protection and privacy of her celebrity guest list since the wedding details leaked.
A source stated, “Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too.”
It is reported that for the guests security, the Calm Down singer is planning to implement a no-phones policy amongst all guests.
“She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present,” the insider added.
The couple, who are reportedly “fuming,” are left with no choice but to hire extra security as their hectic calendars prevent any postponement.
“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations, but that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location,” another source told the outlet.
The insider added, “Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible.”
Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after more than a year of dating.
Previously, the insider revealed that they will allegedly say “I do” in a star-studded ceremony this September.
The reports disclosed that the invitations for the wedding ceremony have already been sent out to the couple’s closest friends and family.