Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame

Joe Jonas has opened up about the intense scrutiny they faced in their early years of fame, revealing he was pressured to answer uncomfortable questions about their sex lives.

During their recent appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, the Jonas Brothers member reflected on being frequently quizzed about their stance on premarital intimacy during the height of their teenage fame.

Joe mentioned that some journalists would threaten to write that they were in a “cult” if they didn’t reveal their stance on the topic.

Badgley responded that some reporters were “asking a 10-year-old about their sex life.”

Joe disclosed that he was older than 10 when he was first asked about his sex life, Nick stated that the industry has come “far” in the way people have conversations about the topic.

“I think it’s really a good thing,” he said, adding that it wasn’t “so outside of the realm of possibilities” for someone to ask “a 14-year-old about their sex life.”

“It wasn’t just us. It was a whole class of young people coming up,” he said.

At around age 15, Joe said he often faced pressure to respond to interview questions about his purity ring.

He shared that reporters also posed invasive questions about his faith, such as whether he believed in God.

In his discussion he also shared his feelings until the band temporarily broke up in 2013.

