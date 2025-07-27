Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas touch down in London with close family member

Tom Cruise appeared in high spirits as he touched down in London via helicopter alongside actress Ana de Armas and her two dogs.

In their latest trip on Friday, the Mission: Impossible and the Ballerina starlet landed in London and marked the outing in A-list style as they stepped out of Tom's lavish helicopter together.

To make a casual outing, he donned a blue T-shirt and dark jeans, which he paired with white trainers and slung a backpack over one shoulder.

The Top Gun star looked in good spirits as he flashed a huge smile and waved after stepping out of the helicopter.

Ana De Armas looked equally stylish as she flaunted her sporty figure in black leggings and a grey 'Vermont' sweater, which she paired with comfortable black shoes.

She traveled with her cherished dogs, gently carrying her Maltese, Elvis, in her arms while her Havanese, Salsa, trotted loyally by her side.

The couple were first linked on Valentine's Day of this year and they have been frequently seen together.

They have been spotted travelling together on many occasions since their first outing.

However, the couple did not confirm their relationship but they enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Menorca earlier this month.

In each other's company, Tom and Ana looked very comfortable as they were enjoying a luxury yacht trip during the holiday. 

