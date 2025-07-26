Justin Bieber shares intimate photos with Hailey from ‘Swag’ listening party

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are hearting up Instagram with their PDA-filled snaps.

The Sorry singer took to his social media handle on Saturday, July 25, to share sizzling photos from the celebration event for his new album, Swag, at Bird Street Club.

He kicked off his carousel with a striking photo of them while sharing a passionate smooch as Justin tightly held her in his arms.

The Rhode founder looked elegant in chic black outfit, consisting of a black tank top, trousers while wearing her brunette hair in a relaxed down hairstyle.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner was shirtless as he wore black jorts with a belt covered in heart embellishments and beige slip-on sandals.

The second shot featured Hailey as she stood barefoot on mini-golf setup, looking at the camera with her hands open in a gesture of surprise or amusement.

Other photos showed Justin and Hailey laughing, dancing and enjoying with their pals, including Kendall Jenner & The Kid LAROI.

The PDA-filled outing of the couple comes days after Hailey opened up about navigating their "crazy life" deflecting speculation about their marriage in an interview with Vogue Italia on July 23.

Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11, marking his first album since Justice in 2021.

