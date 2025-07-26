Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish

Kris Jenner celebrates 'role model' mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish

Kris Jenner is hyping up her mum on her big milestone!

The 69-year-old socialite took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 26, to share a heartfelt note for her beloved mom, Mary Jo, on her 91st birthday.

Kris shared a carousel of old and recent photos with her mom, displaying their loving bond over the years.

In the first throwback photo, the young Kris could be seen sitting outdoors with MJ as they both wore a green and white striped long-sleeved dresses.

The Kardashians star’s post also featured MJ’s photos with her granddaughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

“Happy birthday to my mommy MJ!!! You are truly the heart and soul of our family... the most incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could ever dream of. Your strength, elegance, wit, and wisdom have shaped who we all are,” she wrote in the caption.


Kris further added, “Thank you for being my rock all of these years, through every moment. You have always been my biggest cheerleader and confidant… You are forever my role model and I’m blessed beyond words to call you my mommy. We are ALL so blessed to be loved by you. I love you!!! Kristen”

MJ has been one of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ most beloved guest stars over the years, appearing on several episode.

