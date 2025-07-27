Prince William, Kate ‘considering’ leaving Adelaide Cottage for major reason

Prince William, Kate ‘considering’ leaving Adelaide Cottage for major reason
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been living a happy life near Windsor Castle at Adelaide Cottage with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have made many memories at greenish, four-bedroom house with their children for past three years, they are now considering to relocate.

According to sources, Adelaide Cottage was never going to be the “forever home” for the future king and queen as they are considering upsizing to a grander residence.

“They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial,” an insider told Mail on Sunday.

The source went on to share that one option for the royal couple could be Fort Belvedere, a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a corner of Windsor Great Park.

“This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis,” they added.

Fort Belvedere was built in the 18th century, It was the favourite home of Edward VIII, who lived there before he became monarch and after he abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson.

The grade II-listed property is set in 59 acres of grounds and has an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, a rose garden, walled garden, kitchen garden, large greenhouse, stables and two lakes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage in August 2022, along with their kids.

