King Charles banknotes 'worth £10,000' sparks frenzy in UK


King Charles banknotes have recently sparked frenzy in the UK after Bank of England confirmed some specific banknotes could be worth as much as “£10,000.”

There are some specific serial numbers that make these banknotes special for collectors. This number is found on the back of the note in the bottom, right hand corner.

A finance expert Coin Collecting Wizard explained these special serial number in a TikTok video.

He said, “£10,000 for a King Charles banknote, have you seen this in the news? Yes, there are King Charles banknotes you can now find out in the wild and some may be valuable due to specific serial numbers. But let's not go crazy as £10,000 for a banknote is crazy.”

“So if you find a King Charles banknote in your change check that serial number carefully. It could be worth much more than face value to a collector,” the expert added.

He shared some specific serial numbers which are important for collectors including 123456, AA01, 22222222 and 1000003.

The Bank of England confirmed that the serial number of a note is important to collectors, “Ignored by many, the serial numbers on our banknotes are one of a number of features that can spark huge interest among banknote collectors.

Notably, desirable serial numbers include repeating patterns including “123456” or “11 11 11 11.”

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry loses key Royal’s support in bid to mend rift with King Charles

Prince Harry loses key Royal’s support in bid to mend rift with King Charles
A prominent and influential member of the Royal Family ‘wouldn’t get involved’ in peace talks between Prince Harry and King Charles

King Abdullah, US President Donald Trump address major concerns in key talks

King Abdullah, US President Donald Trump address major concerns in key talks
The Royal Hashemite Court releases details about King Abdullah’s key talks with the U.S. President Donald Trump

Prince William sends rousing words to Lionesses ahead of Euro final

Prince William sends rousing words to Lionesses ahead of Euro final
King Charles and Queen Camilla also hailed the team ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final

Princess Anne's royal future laid bare with bold five-year warning

Princess Anne's royal future laid bare with bold five-year warning
King Charles' sister personal rule about her birthday celebrations also revealed ahead of her big day

Zara Tindall, Mike share candid selfie amid eventful day in Australia

Zara Tindall, Mike share candid selfie amid eventful day in Australia
Mike and Zara Tindalls were spotted while watching the thrilling finale of the British and Irish Lions

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match
The Duchess of York praised Lionesses' spirit, and remarkable teamwork as the gear up for their Euros final

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William
The Prince of Wales and husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures could arise royal tension

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family
The representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London earlier this month