King Charles banknotes 'worth £10,000' sparks frenzy in UK

King Charles banknotes have recently sparked frenzy in the UK after Bank of England confirmed some specific banknotes could be worth as much as “£10,000.”
There are some specific serial numbers that make these banknotes special for collectors. This number is found on the back of the note in the bottom, right hand corner.
A finance expert Coin Collecting Wizard explained these special serial number in a TikTok video.
He said, “£10,000 for a King Charles banknote, have you seen this in the news? Yes, there are King Charles banknotes you can now find out in the wild and some may be valuable due to specific serial numbers. But let's not go crazy as £10,000 for a banknote is crazy.”
“So if you find a King Charles banknote in your change check that serial number carefully. It could be worth much more than face value to a collector,” the expert added.
He shared some specific serial numbers which are important for collectors including 123456, AA01, 22222222 and 1000003.
The Bank of England confirmed that the serial number of a note is important to collectors, “Ignored by many, the serial numbers on our banknotes are one of a number of features that can spark huge interest among banknote collectors.
Notably, desirable serial numbers include repeating patterns including “123456” or “11 11 11 11.”