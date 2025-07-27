Prince Harry, King Charles’ rift deepens as Duke throws royals ‘under bus’


Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has not gotten any better even after the peace summit among their aides.

Reports suggested that the father-son duo might mend ties but the royal rift has only gotten worse since the Duke of Sussex has thrown Royal Family “under the bus” many times.

A royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun that in order to reconcile with Charles, Harry has to make people forget that he “monetized” trashing his family.

He said, “I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water."

Another royal expert Rhiannon Mills chimed in, "The biggest issue for Harry and the Meghan, is that an awful lot has been said. The whole family kind of went under the bus, really, in the documentaries and in Spare. And there are lots of things that they cannot erase in terms of what's been said."

The Duke of Sussex has called out royals on numerous occasions, including his bombshell memoir Spare.

"But the reality was that was a big deal then. It wasn't a big deal this time around. So he's not got the same draw that he had. He must know that. When you've trashed your family and monetised it,” the expert added.

For those unversed, Harry’s rift with King Charles and Prince William started after he left senior royal title in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan Markle.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince William sends rousing words to Lionesses ahead of Euro final

Prince William sends rousing words to Lionesses ahead of Euro final
King Charles and Queen Camilla also hailed the team ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final

Princess Anne's royal future laid bare with bold five-year warning

Princess Anne's royal future laid bare with bold five-year warning
King Charles' sister personal rule about her birthday celebrations also revealed ahead of her big day

Zara Tindall, Mike share candid selfie amid eventful day in Australia

Zara Tindall, Mike share candid selfie amid eventful day in Australia
Mike and Zara Tindalls were spotted while watching the thrilling finale of the British and Irish Lions

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match
The Duchess of York praised Lionesses' spirit, and remarkable teamwork as the gear up for their Euros final

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William
The Prince of Wales and husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures could arise royal tension

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family
The representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London earlier this month

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family
Prince William’s uncle, Charles Spencer, announces the arrival of a new family addition with his partner Cat Jarman

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip
Prince William to depart the United Kingdom on Sunday for upcoming royal visit