Prince Harry, King Charles’ rift deepens as Duke throws royals ‘under bus’

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has not gotten any better even after the peace summit among their aides.
Reports suggested that the father-son duo might mend ties but the royal rift has only gotten worse since the Duke of Sussex has thrown Royal Family “under the bus” many times.
A royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun that in order to reconcile with Charles, Harry has to make people forget that he “monetized” trashing his family.
He said, “I think it's too late. Too much has gone under the bridge, in my opinion. Too much water."
Another royal expert Rhiannon Mills chimed in, "The biggest issue for Harry and the Meghan, is that an awful lot has been said. The whole family kind of went under the bus, really, in the documentaries and in Spare. And there are lots of things that they cannot erase in terms of what's been said."
The Duke of Sussex has called out royals on numerous occasions, including his bombshell memoir Spare.
"But the reality was that was a big deal then. It wasn't a big deal this time around. So he's not got the same draw that he had. He must know that. When you've trashed your family and monetised it,” the expert added.
For those unversed, Harry’s rift with King Charles and Prince William started after he left senior royal title in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan Markle.