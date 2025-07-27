Prince Andrew appears solemn on horseback after Epstein birthday claims emerged


Prince Andrew looked solemn and lost in thought as he rode around the Windsor estate.

On Saturday, July 27, the Duke of York photographed on horseback in morning as per his weekend routine.

The 65-year-old royal looked well-dressed as he rocked a short-sleeved burgundy button-down shirt for the outing.

He complemented his shirt with pair of black trousers, thick riding boots and coordinated black leather riding gloves.

The duke also donned a typical white-striped riding helmet as he rides through Windsor along with a groom

While the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was dressed to the nines, he appeared to be lost in thought.

Image: Daily Mail
Image: Daily Mail

Prince Andrew’s appearance comes almost a week after claims emerges that he was personally asked to contribute a message to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday album.

According to a report by the Sunday People, he was allegedly approached by Ghislaine Maxwell to write a tribute for Epstein in 2003.

“Ghislaine was the driving force behind the birthday tributes. He wanted it to be a who's who of Epstein's inner circle, and she leaned on a lot of people to write something,” an insider told the outlet.

While it is not known whether Prince Andrew did ultimately send a message, but the “gold-embossed” and bound in leather album was later recovered by the Department of Justice during a probe into Epstein's sordid network.

