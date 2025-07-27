Queen Camilla lights up King George Racing Weekend at Ascot in white dress

Queen Camilla brings charms to Ascot Racecourse in solo appearance!

On Saturday, July 26, the 78-year-old royal stepped out without her husband, King Charles, to grace the annual King George Racing Weekend in Berkshire.

For the sporting event, the Queen Consort opted for a monochrome look as she donned a tailored, off-white dress.

She elevated her elegant long-sleeved ensemble with a matching wide-brimmed hat and natural make-up while keeping her blonde hair in its usual bouncy style.

Queen Camilla also carried a rolled-up umbrella to shield from any impending rain.

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

The King George racing weekend is a prominent event in the royal calendar, especially the iconic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which many eagerly anticipate.

"Europe’s finest middle-distance horses gather to showcase their extraordinary talents and compete for one prestigious prize,” the official Ascot website reads.

It further adds, "Spectators don their finest summer attire, soak up the sensational atmosphere, and socialise against a backdrop of sumptuous scenery. All while marvelling at the majestic action on the racetrack."

Queen Camilla’s solo appearance at the racing event comes days after she attended the Sandringham Flower Show with King Charles.

During the show, held in the grounds of the Norfolk royal residence, the king and queen explored the exhibits, toured stands and met hundreds of well-wishers in their final large-scale joint public engagement before they begin their summer holidays.

