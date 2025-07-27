Channing Tatum’s girlfriend Inka reveals future plans as romance heats up


Channing Tatum's girlfriend Inka Williams has opened up about her exciting future and her surprising career move in the works.

During a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Aussie model, who was raised in Indonesia, hinted at plans to move closer to the Magic Mike star.

“I did grow up in Indonesia and my whole family is there, so it will always be home, but right now I am trying to focus a bit more on my career so I will be living between Europe, Australia and LA as well,” she told the outlet.

The 25-year-old further revealed that she is in the process of signing with an agency in Los Angeles and would like to step into acting world

“I've done a little bit here and there. Mostly drama when I was in school, but not really acting,” she added.

Inka's exciting revelation about future plans comes days after she shared sizzling glimpses into her romance with Tatum as they enjoyed a Euro summer getaway.

In one of the clips from her romantic getaway in Croatia, posted on Instagram, the model could be seen lying on her stomach on a board as her the Step Up star paddled her to land.

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams had kept their romance low-key, until the model debuted their relationship on Instagram with a sweet post in April.

