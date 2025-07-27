Charles remembers late Princess Diana as he welcomes visitors to family estate


The younger brother of the late Princess Diana, Charles Spencer has extended his heartfelt gratitude to international visitors flocking to their childhood home, Althorp House, as he fondly remembered his beloved sister’s lasting legacy.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 27, the 9th Earl Spencer penned a sweet note, highlighting the global appeal of the historic family estate, which opens its doors to the public during the summer months.

“Althorp is open throughout July & August, attracting people from all over the world. Yesterday I met lovely international visitors from: Arkansas, Baton Rouge, Brisbane, Colombo (SL), Cork, Los Angeles, Manila, New Jersey, Pretoria (SA), and Riga - as well as Brits from Chelmsford, Dudley, North Yorkshire, Taunton and Rugby,” he wrote.

The father-of-seven continued, “My father used to keep a map, with pins to mark where Althorp's more distant visitors haled from.”

Charles remembers late Princess Diana as he welcomes visitors to family estate

“It's amazing that this old patch of Northamptonshire attracts so many charming people - to see the house; while many have such lovely memories of my much missed sister. With thanks to all who kindly choose to come here,” he added.

Last month, Charles took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the beautifully repainted memorial temple of Princess Diana at Althorp.

The name "DIANA" was inscribed at the top of the temple’s wall, flanked by the years 1961 and 1997, referring to her birth and death.

