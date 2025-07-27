Princess Kate, Prince William tipped for key role in major U.S. celebration


Princess Kate and Prince William have reportedly been backed to play a prominent role in a major upcoming celebration in the United States.

GB News claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be able to play a "perfect" role in a "very significant" commemoration in the US next year.

In 2026, the United States is set to mark 250 years since declaring independence from Britain in 1776.

The Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams considered that it would present an opportunity for the UK to demonstrate the "importance of the monarchy here as a vehicle for soft power".

With that in mind, he stated William and Kate will be "pivotal" to the visit's triumph from Trump.

Yet, he also speculated that the future King and Queen of Britain would be "perfect" to promote Britain’s soft power in the US, serving as a prominent guest during next year’s celebrations.

"You could argue that King Charles and Queen Camilla might go, that would be momentous, of course," the expert acknowleged.

He continued, "But if you are looking at the monarchy projecting a more youthful image, which is very important, I would have thought that’s something for William and Kate.

"I think they would be Perfect," Fitzwilliams declared.

Fitzwilliams, however, was of the opinion that the weight of the event, and the current US leader’s curiosity about royal matters, would certainly prompt an invitation to be finalized.

To note, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle during their three-day visit in September.

