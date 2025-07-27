King Charles shares sweet message ahead of Prince William’s regal appearance

King Charles has shared a delightful wish ahead of his son Prince William’s regal appearance.
On Sunday, July 27, the British monarch posted a special message on Instagram to support England's women football team Lionesses.
In the shared video, the Band of the Grenadier Guards can be seen giving a musical tribute ahead of the Women's Euro final between England and Spain.
The Band of the Grenadier Guards were playing the melody of It’s Coming Home outside Buckingham Palace.
Charles captioned the post, "Let’s go, girls!! Wishing the very best of luck to the Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening.”
His won the Prince of Wales, who will attend the match as a Patron of the Football Association, also shared a motivational message for the women’s team.
William stated, "Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow. The nation is so proud you are through to the final after some stunning comebacks! We are cheering you on!"
He will also meet the Spanish Royal Family including Princess Leonor and her younger sister Princess Infanta Sofia.
For those unversed, William became the Patron of the Football Association in 2024 and has been supporting The Lionesses since then.
The highly-anticipated Women's Euro 2025 match is set to take place on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park Stadium.