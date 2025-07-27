Prince George follows in King Charles' footsteps by pursuing new passion

Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, is trying his best to become the spitting image of his grandfather, King Charles III, by following in his footsteps. 

The young royal, who is currently attending Lambrook School alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is expected to pursue acting when he begins his secondary education in September 2026. 

For those unaware, His Majesty had also enjoyed acting when he was studying at Cambridge back in 1967. 

Speaking of George's new passion for acting as a royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that this interest might help the 76-year-old monarch to heal his "difficult relationship" with his cruel past. 

During the King's education era in late 60's, his late father, Prince Phillip, was reportedly upset with the then-Prince Charles' dramatic interests.   

However, it is now believed that with grandson, George's acting passion he might forget his late father's displeasure over his past extra-curricular activities.  

"It’'s a very special talent, if you have a dramatic flair or feel for the dramatic side of things, I think that that would be wonderful, because it's a sign of an interest in public speaking, voice projections and so forth," he said.

Fitzwilliams further noted that Prince George's new acting skills could help overcome his fears of public speaking, as his mother was previously labelled as a "nervous public speaker."

As of now, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has revealed their plans to pursue acting in their secondary school.  

