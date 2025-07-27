Prince Harry's reason for going 'off comms' during secret trip revealed 

Prince Harry has reportedly cut off communications during his secret trip without his wife, Meghan Markle.
After his landmark visit to Angola and earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex quietly travelled to the southern African nation, where he went "off comms."
As his secret trip made it to the headlines previously, the reason behind his disconnection from his family and friends has now been revealed by sources close to King Charles III's younger child.
"This time he took some more time and space, and made the trip into a week-long visit to reconnect with old friends and get some headspace away from his phone and emails," before confirming, "He went off comms for two days or so."
The tipster further noted that Duke went off-grid as he wanted to spend quality time away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
At the time, he extended the Angola and Botswana detour for one week, just to explore world away from his chaotic private life.
It is pertinent to note that this update comes a few weeks after Prince Harry travelled to Botswana, where he followed in his late mother, Princess Diana's footsteps, raising awareness regarding the dangers of landmines among the children.
Despite these speculations, the 43-year-old royal member has not disclosed the actual reason for his lack of communication.