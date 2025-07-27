King Charles’ cousin shares joyful update on beloved daughter

King Charles’ cousin is celebrating joyous news!

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is known for being a second cousin of the British Monarch and close ties to the British royal family, gained international recognition as the winner of The Traitors US season 3, announced the engagement of his daughter.

As per the announcement, Ella Mountbatten, the oldest of Ivar’s three daughters, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Fergus Wright, who is a Marketing Manager at Sky Sports Racing.

Lord Ivar took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the couple, along with a touching message to his daughter and future son-in-law.

In a shared post, he wrote, "I couldn’t be happier to announce the engagement of my eldest and most precious daughter Ella @ellamountbatten to her fabulous boyfriend Fergus."


Ivar quipped, “Ferg is not one to be rushed so I am incredibly pleased that he has finally put us all out of our misery! I know he will look after my daughter to his dying day - they couldn’t be better suited. Enjoy this special time in your life. Much love to you both."

He has deep royal roots and often appears at key events like Trooping the Colour alongside senior royals.

He is the younger son of the late David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, and Janet Bryce and a great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria and a second cousin to King Charles III. 

