Princess Charlotte joins Prince William in Switzerland for surprise royal outing

Princess Charlotte has touched down in Switzerland alongside Prince William for a surprise overseas royal engagement.
The Prince of Wales marked the foreign trip with Princess Charlotte in Basel, Switzerland as the royals prepared to cheer on the Lionesses.
Kensington Palace shared the heartfelt snap of the father-daughter duo posing ahead of England's women's football team’s face-off with Spain in the final of the 2025 Euros on Sunday evening.
The palace penned the caption, “Let’s go, @lionesses!”
Soon after the palace dropped the post, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s bond.
One fan wrote, “So cute Princess Charlotte, Daddy’s twin.”
Another commented, “Adorable, the two of you. Makes my heart sing.”
The third noted, “What a gorgeous photo. So glad Prince William has brought Princess Charlotte alongside him. Enjoy the match.”
Ahead of their royal outing the palace announced, "The Prince of Wales has arrived in Switzerland. Joining him to cheer on the Lionesses this afternoon is Princess Charlotte.”
Prior to the match, Prince William also shared the words of encouragement for the Lionesses.
"Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow," William began in the message, adding, "The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks!"
To note, Prince George often joins Prince William at football events, including Aston Villa's Champions League campaign earlier this year, but this time, Princess Charlotte is taking the spotlight at St Jakob-Park stadium in Switzerland.