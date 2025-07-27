King Charles makes solo Sandringham visit after rare health disclosure

King Charles III has made a surprise appearance during his pious visit to the Church at Sandringham.
His Majesty attends the Sunday religious services at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, without his wife, Queen Camilla.
A day after giving a rare health update amid his cancer journey, the King appeared in high spirits while waving at a number of his royal fans, who were waiting for a glimpse of the King outside the church.
During the outing, the 76-year-old monarch walked the grounds of the church wearing a light grey summer suit, which he sported with a brown pair of shoes.
This sighting of Charles comes after he was spotted alongside his life partner at Newmarket earlier this week.
GB News reported that he also interrupted his departure from the Newmarket as he stopped for a while to speak with his royal fans, giving a rare update on his health and cancer journey.
One of his fans, with whom King Charles spoke, revealed to the outlet that the monarch told him he is now doing fine and that it was "just one of those things."
The 54-year-old fan named Lee Harman, who also recovered from his cancer journey, said, "He asked me how I was, and I said I'm all good, I got the all clear from cancer last year."
For those unaware, King Charles III has been battling with an undisclosed form of cancer since January 2024.