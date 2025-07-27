Duke & Duchess of Westminster embrace parenthood, William tipped as godfather

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have officially welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a joyful new chapter for one of Britain’s most prominent aristocratic families.
On Sunday, Hugh and Olivia Grosvenor welcomed their first baby, a girl named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London.
As per PEOPLE, the statement said, "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter.”
The statement continued, "Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well," adding, "The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family."
Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster first announced they were expecting their first baby.
"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer," a spokesperson for the couple said in a March 12 statement.
It added, "The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
Soon after the birth was announced it is speculated that the Duke and Duchess could name Prince William as their child's godfather.
The buzz came because the Prince of Wales is a close friend of Hugh's, who is godfather to William's eldest son, Prince George, and is also godfather to Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie.