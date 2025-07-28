Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph 

Princess Charlotte, along with dad Prince William, released a heartfelt statement for the Lionesses on their milestone win over Spain in the Euro 2025 final.
The 10-year-old princess accompanied her father to Basel, Switzerland, to witness a thrilling match between last year's champions and England.
Turning to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, the Royal's message read, "What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England."
Marking a royal first, the congratulations were signed off: "W & Charlotte."
Initials at the end of messages signify they have come directly from the royals themselves. Charlotte has followed suit previously, signing off recent birthday and Father's Day messages with "C."
However, this is the first time she has used her full name in official communications.
Beyond her statement, Princess Charlotte's presence at Sunday's final was in itself a major move, as the princess had never joined her father at a football game previously.
Following England's victory, Charlotte watched on from elsewhere as William congratulated the Lionesses in person on the pitch. She later rejoined her father for the celebrations.