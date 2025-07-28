Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph

Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph
Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph 

Princess Charlotte, along with dad Prince William, released a heartfelt statement for the Lionesses on their milestone win over Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

The 10-year-old princess accompanied her father to Basel, Switzerland, to witness a thrilling match between last year's champions and England.

Turning to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, the Royal's message read, "What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England."

Marking a royal first, the congratulations were signed off: "W & Charlotte."

Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ INstagram
Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ INstagram

Initials at the end of messages signify they have come directly from the royals themselves. Charlotte has followed suit previously, signing off recent birthday and Father's Day messages with "C."

However, this is the first time she has used her full name in official communications.

Beyond her statement, Princess Charlotte's presence at Sunday's final was in itself a major move, as the princess had never joined her father at a football game previously.

Following England's victory, Charlotte watched on from elsewhere as William congratulated the Lionesses in person on the pitch. She later rejoined her father for the celebrations.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles’ cousin shares joyful update on beloved daughter

King Charles’ cousin shares joyful update on beloved daughter
Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin of King Charles has announced the delightful news

Prince Harry's reason for going 'off comms' during secret trip revealed

Prince Harry's reason for going 'off comms' during secret trip revealed
The Duke of Sussex quietly made a secret trip without his wife, Meghan Markle, earlier this week

Prince George follows in King Charles' footsteps by pursuing new passion

Prince George follows in King Charles' footsteps by pursuing new passion
Prince George seemingly mirrors King Charles III with his new royal interests

Princess Kate, Prince William tipped for key role in major U.S. celebration

Princess Kate, Prince William tipped for key role in major U.S. celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be able to play a 'perfect' role in a key commemoration in the US

King Charles shares sweet message ahead of Prince William’s regal appearance

King Charles shares sweet message ahead of Prince William’s regal appearance
Prince William set to meet Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofia at the Women's Euro 2025 match

Charles remembers late Princess Diana as he welcomes visitors to family estate

Charles remembers late Princess Diana as he welcomes visitors to family estate
Last month, Charles shared a glimpse of the beautifully repainted memorial temple of Princess Diana at Althorp

King Charles banknotes 'worth £10,000' sparks frenzy in UK

King Charles banknotes 'worth £10,000' sparks frenzy in UK
Bank of England confirms special serial number King Charles banknotes are important to collectors

Prince Andrew appears solemn on horseback after Epstein birthday claims emerged

Prince Andrew appears solemn on horseback after Epstein birthday claims emerged
The Duke of York was allegedly approached by Ghislaine Maxwell to write a tribute for Epstein's 50th birthday