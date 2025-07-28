Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show

Chris Martin sweetly welcomed his special guests during Coldplay's Miami show days after the kiss-cam controversy.

On Sunday, July 27, renowned football player Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, made a special appearance at Miami Gardens, Florida, to attend Coldplay's ongoing concert tour, Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

During the band's infamous kiss-cam session, the Argentine athlete and his life partner were caught off guard by the flying drone. 

Upon recognising Messi and his wife, Coldplay's lead singer played a special melody for his unexpected guests, who were seen blushing from the crowd.

According to the viral footage, the frontman performed a little ditty just for Messi as a welcoming gesture.

Martin added, "You and your wife are looking so fine / Thanks for coming today to see our band play / The No. 1 sportsperson of all time."

This wholesome moment comes a few days after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and now-former chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, were caught off guard during Coldplay’s headline-grabbing show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

At that show, Martin awkwardly told the crowd, "Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do."

Coldplay is set to perform next at Craven Park, Hull next month. 

