Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad  

Julian McMahon's daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, is remembering her late father on his 57th birthday.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 27, the 25-year-old shared an unseen photo of her and her father, showing a loving bond between the father-daughter duo.
"Dad. Happy birthday. There will never be enough words to describe how much I miss you," Madison emotionally noted.
She further penned, "And somehow, even less than capture how deeply I love you," before adding, "All I know is that I'll miss you and love you forever."
The only daughter of the deceased actor also played a popular singer, Ray Stevens' 1968 track, For He's a Jolly Good Fellow, in the background of her post.
This somber tribute from Madison comes a few weeks after the shocking demise of the late actor, Julian McMahon.
Notably, at the time, the late actor’s wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed in a statement on July 4, 2025.
"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," the statement read.
For those unaware, Julian McMahon died at the age of 56 after suffering from lung cancer.