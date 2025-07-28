Princess Anne enjoys coastal weekend with husband ahead of birthday trip

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence enjoyed a thrilling outing to mark a special occasion.
On Saturday, July 26, the Princess Royal and her beloved husband stepped out to visit the Royal Ocean Racing Club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight to mark the club's 100th anniversary.
During the visit, the royal couple, who is sailing enthusiast, watched the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race from the Royal Yacht Squad.
In the images shared by local media, the 74-year-old princess could be seen rocking a cream blazer with navy piping and dark blue trousers.
Meanwhile, Sir Tim complemented his wife of 33 years in a blue jacket, light colored trousers, a white shirt and a yellow patterned tie.
The royal couple, who were dressed to the nines, also treated to a flypast from the Red Arrows.
Princess Anne, who has long held a passion for sailing, revealed that she'd started learning the ropes on a Bloodhound during a visit to the Isle of Wight in 2021.
"For me it's important to have time away and sailing really is time away. It gives you a complete change from anything you're doing and from my perspective, having a boat on the west coast of Scotland gives me two things – time away and in an attractive area,” she said in an interview for the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) magazine.
Princess Anne is set mark her 75th birthday next month with husband, Sir Tim, in a low-key getaway.